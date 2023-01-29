Drivers looking for trouble
The life you save may be your own, or your passenger’s.
I am constantly amazed at the lack of respect of our driving public. Apparently, a red light does not mean stop at an intersection, as many people feel that if it just changed from yellow, it is OK to race through.
Also, a stop sign means it is OK to just pause and run through it. The folks who drive this way will cause an accident and possibly injure themselves or someone else.
People are in such a hurry to go nowhere and end up in the hospital or dead and/or kill a pedestrian or another driver.
This, of course, says nothing about the folks talking on their very important phone calls. It will probably take someone being killed or seriously injured to slow this down.
Slow down.
LOUIS REID
Champaign