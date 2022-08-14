Drivers need to slow down, focus
Drivers need to slow down, focus and watch carefully for all others who have right to use roads, walks and pathways. Drivers need to follow others less closely in case of sudden stops or slower speeds for emergencies. Give emergency vehicles, road workers and buses time and space, and watch school speed zones.
Recently, I was nearly hit by a driver turning off a busy street into a driveway here. I was walking on a sidewalk, and the driver was within inches of hitting me from behind. She flew cluelessly past so close that I could have touched her car. After recovering from the shock, I recalled many tragedies recently in our community caused by distracted/thoughtless drivers.
What do we need to do so we are fully aware, and drivers have consideration for others when getting in their vehicles and using public pathways? We will all live healthier and have less loss for it.
It’s difficult for pedestrians, bicyclists and workers to work and drive defensively against the damage that unfocused drivers are able to spread about.
Remember Mothers Against Drunk Driving? Is there something like that we could start to challenge the distracted, unfocused, speeding, careless, hurried drivers who hit, maim and kill our pedestrians so often?
Katelyn S. Dyani
Savoy