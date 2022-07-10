The Ds are just as bad as the Rs
In response to letters related to voting, one provides two excellent reasons not to vote Republican, but voting Democrat is not a solution.
True, the Republican Party does not respect life other than that of a fetus, and yes, they support the proliferation of weapons domestically. However, assuming the Democratic Party supports life is mistaken.
The Democratic
Party had opportunities to codify Roe v. Wade but let them pass, and recent U.S./NATO proliferation of weapons across Europe, many nuclear, has placed the world in the most grievous danger ever.
The U.S. is responsible for the deaths of millions during just the past 20 years alone.
The Democrats were in power when we expanded the two George W. Bush wars to seven when we invaded Libya, Yemen, Syria, Somalia and Pakistan, as well as our previous attacks on Yugoslavia, Korea and Vietnam.
Regardless of which administration is in power U.S. foreign policy continues as if on autopilot, as both parties represent their corporate overlords.
It’s time we stopped playing “good cop, bad cop” with the Democrats and Republicans as our government kills and impoverishes millions in order to gain profits both here and abroad for their financial backers.
Our veneer of democracy keeps people anesthetized, assuming voting is how we implement progressive change.
It’s time to focus on systemic change, which can only be achieved in the streets, in a unified effort, if we are to eliminate continued exploitation, poverty, death and destruction, whether due to war or climate change.
KAREN ARAM
Urbana