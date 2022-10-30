Duckworth good on issues
Sen. Tammy Duckworth has much to commend her re-election, and her commitment to protecting wildlife and promoting animal welfare is one of them.
With Senator John Kennedy, R-La., Duckworth is the co-author of the Bear Poaching Elimination Act to halt the killing of bears for their gall bladders and bile. Poachers kill American bears for their viscera, putting species at risk and producing terrible cruelty to supply this illicit market. Of the eight bear species in the world, many are in peril, partly because of this trade.
Duckworth is also the author of the Lead Endangers Animals Daily Act to halt the use of lead ammunition on our country’s 570 national wildlife refuges. Shards of lead ammunition left behind on the land and in the remains of hunter-shot wildlife carcasses poison millions of wild animals every year, from bald and golden eagles to loons to bobcats and wolves.
The nation has taken steps to reduce human exposure to lead by phasing its use out in gasoline, plumbing, paint and toys. Now it must be done in sport hunting. Non-toxic ammunition is widely available to outdoor enthusiasts.
Animal Wellness Action endorses her re-election.
WAYNE PACELLE
Animal Wellness Action
Washington, D.C.