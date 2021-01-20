Dull Trumpers are proto-fascists
As a social democrat (think hygge lifestyle and fairer wealth distribution) and one of roughly 81 million voters who supported President-elect Joe Biden, I’m relieved. But I’m fearful of the 74 million menacingly dull supporters of President Donald Trump who chose the proto-fascist.
Trump’s failure as an authoritarian was not for want of trying but general incompetence. But in failing to capture government, he succeeded in exposing our polity’s fracture. Just think of Tom Cotton, Josh Hawley or even the unctuous Nikki Haley, and we’re one election from becoming Hungary or Poland.
We recognize that the GOP, really since Ronald Reagan, ignores reality in favor of anything that furthers their twin goals of profit and power. To hold a political center (moderation and compromise) depends on most people sharing a common reality. For 74 million, such sharing is impossible. They have quite meaningfully been driven insane by inequality and would prefer to blame anything else; usually, socialists and racial/cultural minorities suffice.
Our polity is broken because a majority has little chance of economic security or advancement. That is to say, the “American Dream” is a dirty joke for most. People voted for such inequality, repeatedly, and now suffer its consequences.
Twice before (1860 and the 1930s), inequality drove catastrophic upheavals in America before meaningful change occurred. To avoid future upheaval requires representatives who will address inequality. This requires effective government elected by a polity with a common worldview.
Will such a voter’s union arise? As one of my uncles was wont to say: “Fuhgedaboutit!”
ERIC VIMR
Savoy