I’ve been watching the race for the 15th Congressional District intently, and, as a farmer, I’m very concerned about the people with whom Mary Miller is associated.
She’s proud to tout endorsements from U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and members of the House Freedom Caucus. Miller has accepted nearly $500,000 from the House Freedom Caucus for TV ads and mailers.
There’s a big problem with those endorsements: They actively embrace policies that would harm farmers. The House Freedom Caucus nearly killed the farm bill with its votes in 2018.
Without the farm bill, there would be no money for soil and water conservation, and there would be no federal crop insurance. Many farmers are required to have federal crop insurance to get an operating loan to plant their crop. Without federal crop insurance, thousands of farmers in central and southern Illinois would have lost their shirts last year thanks to flooding and poor yields. Cruz has personally campaigned against ethanol and biodiesel.
Miller has a problem. The people financing her campaign will demand that she vote with them to negatively affect us.
She won’t support the farm bill. She won’t support renewable fuels. She won’t support farmers.
How do we defeat nearly $500,000 of Washington D.C.-based campaign contributions? We do it one vote at a time. Vote for a candidate who will stand with farmers. Vote for a Christian conservative farmer. Vote for Darren Duncan for the U.S. House in the 15th district.
TOM DONNELL
Humboldt