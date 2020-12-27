Durbin won’t sign health pledge
The U.S. is in a health crisis the likes of which we have not experienced in a century. The loss of lives is quickly approaching the number of U.S. military deaths in World War II.
Illinois Single Payer Coalition believes that improved Medicare for all is the best way to make certain that everyone has access to the health care they need, a lifesaving necessity at this time.
The coalition has contacted U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin multiple times seeking his support. We have called, emailed, sent petitions and requested meetings with him. We did not hear back from him until after the election.
We want him to sign a pledge to stop taking money from the for-profit health care industry. Why? Because, historically, politicians make decisions that put the concerns of their corporate donors over the needs of their constituents.
Considering he was just re-elected for six more years, he could easily afford to stop taking money from them. This would help his constituents believe that he actually puts their health first when making policy decisions.
The fact that he has refused to sign the pledge leads us to believe that he doesn’t care about what is best for his constituents.
Please contact Durbin and demand that he put the health care of his constituents first by refusing money from the for-profit health care industry and supporting improved Medicare for all.
PAULA ENSTROM
Charleston