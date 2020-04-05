Our life on this earth is very precious and very brief. So how is the best way to live life to the full during these periods of restricted activity and travel as we fight the coronavirus?
When Jesus was asked what are the greatest commandments, he replied, to love God and to love others. We can still do this when our activity and travel are restricted.
We can spend time seeking God, getting to know him better and loving him more. We can also spend time loving and encouraging our families, friends and acquaintances.
We have been given incredible blessings of being able to communicate with people even without being in physical contact with them.
Let’s use this time that our lives have been slowed down to love and seek God, to love others, to get to know them better and to help them however we can. (There are many times that people just need someone to listen to them and care.)
Let us always live life to the full, wherever we are, and whatever our circumstances. And let’s remember that there is almost always a way to bless someone, regardless of our circumstances. And God frequently has a way of blessing us when we bless others.
BILL LAWLESS
Champaign