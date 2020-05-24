Two people — a father and son — can play basketball together in the park, just like they can stay in their living rooms/kitchens together.
Let the decision-makers at the health department put some limits on numbers, but there’s no data proving that people who hang around together anyway are less safe playing basketball in the park, or that their presence there endangers others any more than usual.
I urge them to look at proven actions/strategies around the country.
Most people bring their own ball to the park. But this isn’t really about basketball.
These types of restrictions will need to be in place forever to accomplish the control of any disease. Therefore, many (most actually) agree that the public is better served by allowing some autonomous decisions, and perhaps even monitoring public places rather than putting unreasonable restrictions on life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Look — I get it that it’s easier to restrict everyone than to monitor/enforce some “new norms.” But people have accepted even those things that are overreaching, and that is keeping people from doing a lot that could be helping the many instead of the few.
It has a clear and measurable negative long-term affect, and down the road, none of us will have those extra funds to help our local organizations we have enjoyed supporting in the past. Enough. Enough already.
BEN QUATTRONE
Champaign