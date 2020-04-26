I would like to express my appreciation for the April 12 musical Easter celebration.
It was given in wide open spaces ... for the people miles away.
I assume it came from the Music Store west of Sam’s. It was uplifting, awesome, with the sound system. The keyboard player, and the female singer that was gifted, thank you especially for the song, “How Great Thou Art” and ... the additional Easter anthems. The beauty and joy you gave so many ... and the man who gave a talk/sermon in Spanish had such a warm, caring and strong message. Hallelujah!
In these times, we need to be uplifted and to be encouraged in our faith in God. ... This event uplifted my day and many others.
JoANNE MENNENGA
Champaign