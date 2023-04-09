Easter notices were ‘insulting’
I noted the four pages of “What Easter means to me” in the April 1 The News-Gazette.
I don’t remember four pages devoted to “What Ramadan means to me.”
Or: “What Passover means to me.”
Or: “What secular humanism means to me.”
Or: “What atheism means to me.”
Are those church display ads paid or gratis? Which is worse?
If the newspaper is going to do this for one religion, it must do it for all the major religions. Don’t you get this?
We live in a diverse community with representatives of all the major sects as well as those who don’t choose to believe.
I was, frankly, insulted.
We and they deserve equal treatment and respect. And, please, no church photos on the front page on Easter Sunday.
J. MICHAEL LILLICH
Champaign
EDITOR’S NOTE: The April 1 Faith and Worship Guide, which was labeled at the top of each page as “A Supplement of the News-Gazette Classified Department” and appeared next to the classified pages, listed dates and times of a variety of Easter services and included personal statements of faith by local ministers.