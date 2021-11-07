‘Eastman Memo’ quite revealing
The leaked “Eastman Memo” obtained by reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa lays out former President Donald Trump’s plan to overturn his 2020 election loss. Crafted by one of his personal attorneys, the plan was essentially a coup attempt pushed hard by Trump.
The plan called for Vice President Mike Pence, during the Jan. 6 electoral vote certification process, to deceptively claim that key states lost by Trump had “elector disputes.” These disputes were being concocted in part through Jeffrey Clark, a Trump loyalist in the Department of Justice who wrote an official letter intended to be sent to key states lost by Trump with false claims that the Justice Department had significant concerns about election irregularities.
The plan called for Pence to exclude the “disputed” states from the Jan. 6 certification, resulting in Trump having the most electoral votes. Chaos would ensue with different scenarios possible. Ultimately, Trump’s expectation was that state Republican legislatures would overrule the popular vote.
The plan failed partly because Dan Quayle, a former Republican vice president and senator from Indiana, advised fellow Indianan Pence not to participate in this unconstitutional scheme. The plan also failed because senior Justice Department officials said they wouldn’t sign Clark’s letter or “anything remotely like it.”
Trump spent a lot of time calling election officials in swing states he lost. In a call secretly recorded by Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, Trump tried to strong-arm him to “find 11,780 votes.” Trump’s relentless nefarious actions should outrage every American and cause concern for the future of our democracy.
DAVE SCHWENK
Urbana