On March 11, The News-Gazette ran an editorial cartoon suggesting the Democratic National Committee wanted to contain the “virus” of an ascendant Bernie Sanders.
Whether intentional or not, this cartoon displays one of the most blatantly anti-Semitic tropes — that Jews like Bernie Sanders are germs needing eradication. Unlike letters to the editor, which have First Amendment protection no matter how vile they are, editorial cartoons are a conscious choice. They convey the approved views of the newspaper itself.
The charitable view is that the editor who chose this cartoon was not aware of the trope or did not intend to convey anti-Semitism, but certainly, every white nationalist in the circulation area — and there are many (some tried to bomb a local women’s clinic not long ago) — got the message.
Sadly, characterizing the “other” as germs needing eradication has a long American history. It’s not just Hitler who spouted, then acted, on this trope. Influential Americans ranging from notorious 1920s anti-semite Henry Ford to the founder of today’s Federation for American Immigration Reform, John Tanton (as quoted in the Detroit Free Press last year), have promoted it as well. And it’s not just Jews who have died because of it — the notion of a minority “infecting” society was at the root of the anti-Latinx hatred of last summer’s El Paso mass shooter.
To publish this cartoon, then, leaves the impression that The News-Gazette is comfortable purveying anti-Semitism and hatred of the “other.” I hope for all our sakes that isn’t the case.
TERRY MAHER
Champaign