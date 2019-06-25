I was surprised to read in the June 19 editorial that passage of a constitutional amendment to permit a progressive income tax would “make it far easier for Pritzker to raise taxes on Illinoisans at all income levels.”
That’s odd, I thought. I didn’t realize the governor had authority to raise taxes. I thought that action required a vote by the Legislature. Perhaps the proposed amendment changed this? So I looked at the legislation. No, it did not. Well, perhaps you meant that it would make it easier for the Legislature to raise taxes on all Illinoisans?
But doesn’t the Legislature already have the power to raise taxes? Indeed, it does, so maybe the amendment reduced the number of votes needed to raise taxes? No, it did not. Perhaps it had a provision that allows the Legislature to raise taxes merely by thinking about it, instead of having to vote on the record? No, not that, either.
Certain that you did not intend bias or inaccuracy, I have corrected your editorial.
What it should have said is that the amendment “will permit the Legislature to more easily increase taxes on the rich. That is terrible, because the rich are already so highly oppressed that further taxation would be a moral outrage and result in our state being taken over by the (pick one: communists, Canadians, Chinese).” With this change, your editorial now will meet the high standards of probity that you historically have attained.
JOHN D. COLOMBO
SAVOY