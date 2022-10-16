Editorial way too simplistic
It is so disappointing to see a local newspaper produce a simplistic and sneeringly vapid commentary on a complicated subject. Readers are encouraged to disbelieve your Oct. 7 editorial and instead research the pages of serious publications like Forbes on the subject of gas prices and Biden’s alleged role in suppressing oil production.
They’ll learn that Biden has done zero to cut oil production, though he has moved to free us from the world’s dependency on OPEC and Russia by encouraging alternative energy sources. That, and the lingering effects of the pandemic on oil demand, has led oil companies, not Biden, to shut down some wells, leave thousands of existing oil leases unused ... and jack up their profit margins to record highs, now that demand has gone back up. You might have mentioned that in your editorial, but of course that spoils your partisan narrative.
Perhaps worse, through it all, not one word from you acknowledging oil’s role in the ongoing ecological disaster of climate change playing out before our eyes. Sad.
PHIL VAN NESS
Mahomet