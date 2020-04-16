The Week of the Young Child, celebrated April 13-17, is an annual celebration sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, the world’s largest early childhood association of nearly 60,000 members and a network of 51 affiliates.
The purpose of the Week of the Young Child is to focus public attention on the needs of young children, their families and recognition of early childhood programs providing services to meet those needs.
We do not take lightly the tough and sometimes heartbreaking decisions educators are having to make during this difficult time period. Knowing that circumstances are difficult for everyone during the COVID-19 crisis, we encourage them to utilize the daily themes set forth by NAEYC as you engage your children during this week:
Music Monday, Tasty Tuesday, Work Together Wednesday, Artsy Thursday, Family Friday.
Enjoy!
RHONDA COSTA
East Central Illinois Association for the Education of Young Children
Champaign