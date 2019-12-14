As the semester starts and students race to stay on top all of their assignments, anxiety laces up its sneakers and sprints to the classroom doors, preparing to greet students as they walk in.
Anxiety is no stranger to college students and has consistently been winning the race to the end of the semester.
Over 60 percent of college students in America reported having feelings of anxiety in the past year. Anxiety levels increase amongst college students as time in the semester runs out.
Why is this? How can we combat anxiety so that it doesn’t win another race? How can counseling departments address anxiety?
As reported by Higher Education Today, counseling departments are backed up with students feeling overwhelmed and anxious. Common coping strategies for dealing with anxiety are therapy, meditation and journaling.
However, all of these coping strategies may not be a great solution for all students.
Implementing alternative solutions to coping with anxiety on college campuses is essential to promoting stable mental health for students. Well, one might ask how can we implement these alternative ways to deal with anxiety.
The first step is education — making sure that students are educated on anxiety and other mental-health diagnoses. Education will lead to self-awareness, which gives students the ability to identify their feelings before they escalate.
Mental self-awareness will give students a head start in the race against anxiety. It will help students learn that they are in control and that they can come in first place.
JESSICA MOORE
Urbana