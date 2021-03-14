Education not top priority for Unit 4
A recent news story on a Champaign school board meeting clearly showed that its priorities are not quality educations, instilling excellence in our young student body or preparing those students for a higher education.
Its priority is “Diversity” (capitalized intentionally). The gifted programs are being phased out because those classes are not diverse enough. Two classes of students — White and Asian — are apparently seen as undesirable.
Clearly, the board itself is practicing racism. I will state openly that I think excellence and quality are (at least) as important as its goal of Diversity.
Board member Gianina Baker exclaimed that she’s “very disappointed in some of our parents who have sent us emails.” She claims those emails were couched in racism and “licensed with sexism.”
In fact, the email resulted from parents wanting what is best for their children. If the emails were vulgar, it wasn’t mentioned. I believe she is calling out “racism and sexism” because, as we often hear in these discussions, she can’t validate her position with facts or results.
Those who cannot compete in the arena of ideas often engage in the intellectually cheap tactic of name-calling. Too often in our society, labeling an opponent as racist or sexist implies no one need listen to that person’s position.
People need to call out that style of debate for the shameless act it is.
Our children are important. They are more important than the activists’ goals of Diversity.
SCOTT LOOS
Champaign