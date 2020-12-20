Effort, not money, key to progress
Honesty, humility and selflessness are in short supply in political spaces.
If there was anything to be learned from the recent objections to Verdell Jones III’s candidate petitions for Urbana mayor, it was that he exhibited all these unnecessarily rare traits.
Despite the small size of Urbana, it’s still challenging to find and meet each other, especially with everyone working harder to pay for things society won’t let them afford.
As a member of the Champaign-Urbana Democratic Socialists of America, I’m writing to inform Jones that there are people who care about the community, despise political cynicism and are driven by solidarity.
While he may no longer be a mayoral candidate, at least on paper, he has shown himself to be worthy of the community’s trust; that is more powerful than any elected office.
You can do a lot with no money and no institutional power. This frustrating year alone, I led and continue to lead a statewide no-cost grassroots coalition of 50 organizations and counting called #NoAmerenShutoffs.
We stopped power shutoffs, against the will of a billionaire governor and a murder of billion-dollar utility corporations. (For clarity, a murder is a group of crows.)
All it takes to effect change is for people who care to act. That’s all it’s ever taken. People don’t need money and people certainly don’t need an electoral board’s permission. I feel confident in saying he has the community’s overwhelming consent to effect change, no matter how long he’s been here.
ALLAN AXELROD
Urbana