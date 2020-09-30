Elect Londrigan to Congress
The sole reason our country has had more COVID-19 cases and more COVID-19-related deaths than any other country in the world — including countries far more populous than ours — is that we have an administration that has no interest in medical science.
See the global coronavirus data tracker provided by Johns Hopkins University for these alarming statistics.
From the earliest days of the pandemic, President Donald Trump has downplayed its seriousness, discouraged use of masks and physical distancing, underfunded testing and protective equipment, and promoted unproven treatments.
Instead of providing national leadership required in a health crisis, Trump left states to fend for themselves to provide adequate and effective testing and acquire protective equipment for individuals and respirators and ventilators for our hospitals.
Most recently, the Trump administration directed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to soften its guidance related to coronavirus testing, saying that those without symptoms should not get tested even if they have been in close contact with an infected individual.
This guidance goes against all scientific evidence that says that more testing is needed to break the chain of coronavirus transmission.
Such dangerous advice coming from the CDC — our nation’s premier public-health agency — has forced our county public-health departments to tell their local communities to ignore CDC guidance.
If we hope to recover from this serious pandemic, we must have a change in leadership in November.
PEGGY PATTEN
Urbana