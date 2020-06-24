Elected GOP targeting USPS
We need to be alert for an attempt to dismantle the mail service as we know it.
This is not a wild conspiracy theory. Consider the facts. For decades, corporate interests have desired to prioritize the United States Postal Service. Elected Republicans have been pushing through regulations on the USPS with the goal of weakening the organization.
They seem ready for the final push. Consider the remarks of President Donald Trump meant to besmirch the Postal Service. He even accuses the service as a source of voting fraud.
Congressional republicans are clear. They will not allow any funds to help the USPS, even during this financial crisis. They seem to want the whole organization to collapse.
Why would they desire to destroy the USPS at this time?
Mail service is the one government program that treats everyone equally. Every address gets reliable mail delivery, no matter where in the country people choose to live. We all pay the same rate to mail letters or packages, no matter our income or status.
Our mailboxes — and drop boxes — are private spaces. No one except accredited postal workers can place items into your box. It is a crime for anyone not approved by you to remove anything from your box or a designated drop box.
We trust our most private aspects of our lives to those sworn workers. They protect our checks, bills, private letters, legal papers, etc. And yes, they protect our mail-in ballots.
Now comes Trump to name a new postmaster general. I know nothing about this man except that he has no background or experience with the USPS.
I do know by paying attention to who serves in this administration who he probably is. All appointments of candidates must meet two qualifications. First, they must be totally loyal to Trump — not the people or the Constitution. Second, they must be willing — if not eager — to undermine the organization they are empowered to lead. We have seen this pattern throughout this administration.
We must demand of our elected representatives to strengthen our trusted Postal Service. We may all need to vote by mail and trust our vote will be protected.
MAY JANE TUTTLE
Champaign