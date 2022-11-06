Election is shaking us up
Some think that as we age, we become more cynical. I believe that we become more aware of puzzling reports that teach us to be skeptical.
Consider long-known information about candidates that become newly discovered news just in time to create doubt about any red candidates weeks before the election.
Stones are being overturned and embellished with in-depth coverage in one side while the other is given a pass. Ask The Donald, or Hershel, or Mike Ryan, or Kavanaugh, or any of the many others that were given special scrutiny.
If Democrats Trafficante or Blagojevich don’t follow the script, they are found guilty of what they must have really meant and jailed.
The Dems were dead in the water until an issue that’s been disputed for decades was suddenly overturned by the Supreme Court, which gave the Dems the talking point that was desperately needed.
The case involved whether it is legal for the feds to be involved in a mother’s right to destroy her own child to prove that she has control of her own choices.
It boggles my mind that this is a point of contention. We’ve been taught to question everything as it pertains to motives and created perceptions.
I believe that most of us with America in our souls only want what’s best for all, not any special ideology as a means to an end.
It’s all very sad and soon will be over so we can go back to deciding about Medicare, whom to sue and which charities to support.
STEVE MERKEL
Champaign