Is Champaign County ready for November elections?
As a Mahomet early- and primary-election judge, I call out problems which MUST be addressed.
Our machine to intake and count ballots failed. A newly purchased machine failed so miserably that up to 30 voters waited while we tried, repeatedly, to process ballots. Countywide, the county clerk staff advised storing unprocessed ballots in the emergency bin. COVID-19 left us with fewer judges trying to re-feed ballots long after polls closed.
One of two printers quit. As a multiple-ballot site, we resorted to printing six ballots at a time on the good printer. The printer ran hot, as did we.
Training, which evolved, was inadequate — for special situations, for newbie judges trained the day before, and for multiple people redistricted to a new precinct with/without notice.
The mostly newbie county clerk staff, when notified of our inadequate lighting, bailed. After a few calls (other duties never assigned), Mahomet’s Aaron Wheeler brought us lights.
Programmer Michelle Jett, loaded with responsibilities, calmly stayed with us through glitches, special fixes and overall failures. Cory was also calm. Staff newbies were not so helpful.
It is not my call to fix the blame, but November is coming. Problems won’t be solved by throwing in more judges or more money into inadequately researched tabulators and printers. November demands verifiably fixing problems, or voters will wait, and older seasoned and newbie judges will be pushed into on-the-spot adaptations, if possible.
JoANN WOZNIAK
Mahomet