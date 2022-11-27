Election tricks disgusting

Unbelievable.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker used his own money to finance the Republican that he could defeat — a Trump Republican. Then on election night, in his victory speech, he blasted the cancer of Trump.

What hypocrisy.

I see everyone had a fit over the Chambana Sun.

Trending Food Videos

The Twitter and Facebook people — before Elon Musk — didn’t know what free speech meant. Now everyone seems to have forgotten freedom of the press.

Misinformation is almost as bad as ignored information.

PHIL A. BRIDGMAN

Tilton

Trending Videos