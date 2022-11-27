Election tricks disgusting
Unbelievable.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker used his own money to finance the Republican that he could defeat — a Trump Republican. Then on election night, in his victory speech, he blasted the cancer of Trump.
What hypocrisy.
I see everyone had a fit over the Chambana Sun.
The Twitter and Facebook people — before Elon Musk — didn’t know what free speech meant. Now everyone seems to have forgotten freedom of the press.
Misinformation is almost as bad as ignored information.
PHIL A. BRIDGMAN
Tilton