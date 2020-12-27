Election was rigged for Trump
It should be apparent to everyone by now that Joe Biden’s victory was achieved through a free and fair election. Over the past month, President Donald Trump has enlisted an army of lawyers to uncover even the faintest hint of voter fraud.
He has been unable to find any evidence that would stand up in a court of law. His campaign has filed dozens of lawsuits attempting to show some impropriety or fraud, only to find courts, in some cases filled with his own appointees, throwing these lawsuits out for a lack of merit.
Even the agency within his government responsible for cybersecurity declared it the safest and most secure election in U.S. history.
In spite of this, he and his supporters still claim the election was stolen and rigged. It seems like the only attempt to steal the election has been by Trump, like when he invited state legislators to the White House in order to pressure them to disavow the election results.
As for it being rigged, from my perspective, it was rigged, but in a way to favor him, not against him.
The Electoral College gives small, rural states a disproportionate say in choosing the president. These are exactly the states that favor Trump. In spite of it being rigged in his favor, he still lost.
I have yet to hear what U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis has to say about Trump’s efforts to overturn and discredit an election he lost fair and square.
SCOTT DAVIS
Champaign