Elections don’t change much
What is it called when you do the same thing over and over again but expect different results?
This seems to be what happens every election cycle. We vote for the people who are already in office but hardly see any changes made.
We always get promises that things will be different. But it seems once they are in office, they get richer, and the rest of the people have to fight each other for scraps.
This is a problem on both sides of the aisle. Of course, saying that makes me upset. As a country, we have reached a point where it is a dichotomy.
If I want to have firearms, then I must be “pro-life” and for the death penalty. Yet if an independent tries to run, he can’t get on the ballot. We boiled down every topic to have to fit into one camp or the other instead of looking at each one independently.
We elect people who can only get jobs as politicians and then wonder why they don’t do anything to help the people that elect them. We should have term limits on all political offices to ensure that new ideas are introduced.
If we do not try to make our country better every day, we are doomed to mediocrity and defeat.
CHANCE HOOVER
DeLand