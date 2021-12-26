Electric vehicles best way to go
Some Americans are blaming President Joe Biden for high gasoline prices. If you are reaching for someone to blame during your next visit to a gas station, you might want to take a look at the big corporations and OPEC that produce and sell gasoline.
We should keep in mind that they need to make as much money as possible before their product becomes obsolete. They, like many Americans, are beginning to realize that electric cars and pick-up trucks will dominate the roads in the near future.
I don’t worry about high gas prices because I no longer go to gas stations. I plug my electric car into an outlet in my garage once per week and I have 52 solar panels on my roof to provide free electricity.
I am hoping that high gas prices will encourage many more folks to think seriously about getting an electric vehicle. It is good for your family’s economy, and it’s good for the environment.
We all need to look to the future in which electric vehicles and charging stations will be seen everywhere in our nation. Biden’s latest legislation has funding for a half million charging stations on the way.
General Motors is committed to building 50,000 charging stations. I’m riding with Biden, and I hope readers will join me in giving up the old gas guzzlers and riding with electric.
MIKE WOODS
Champaign