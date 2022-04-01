Electric vehicles not affordable
I was encouraged by an article last week comparing electric, hybrid and gas vehicle costs, but the next day I learned from our local paper that our residential electric rates are going up by 92 percent. Over 60 percent of our electricity is generated by fossil fuels, so as those commodities go up, so does the cost of electricity.
There are 286 million vehicles registered in the U.S., with the average household having 1.88 cars. The average age of a car in the U.S. is over 12 years. Of the 15 million cars sold in the U.S. in the last year, fewer than 1 million were electric or hybrid.
The average working person cannot afford a new car, let alone an electric vehicle. Even if the production of electric vehicles is ramped up to 10 million (assuming there is an ample supply of batteries and battery-manufacturing commodities), it will take over 25 years to replace the U.S. fleet with electric vehicles.
In the meantime, we still need affordable gas-powered new and used vehicles for average working families to get to and from their daily appointed rounds. This does not even take into account the cost of government subsidies, battery replacement and disposal.
Mark Petty
Arcola