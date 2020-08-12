Elites are our common enemy
The current political unrest in America, dangerous as it is, seems to be a “battle by night” — all sides are obscured in the surrounding media darkness.
On one side are Trump supporters — working-class and middle-class Americans who see themselves (rightly) oppressed by a financial elite — an elite of perhaps no more than 20 percent of the population. Trump is also supported by members of that elite who want to maintain that situation.
On the other side are Black Lives Matters and working-class and middle-class Americans who also see themselves (rightly) oppressed by that financial elite.
Both sides — opposed as they are to each other — finally must know that their real enemy is that elite — and each side suspects the other of allying with that elite.
It’s time to “call things by their right names” — to recognize that the common enemy of the majority is that financial elite. That’s demonstrated by the shameful way the president and Congress have dealt with the real economic suffering of the majority — by giving out financial favors to their rich friends and corporations.
Until we together demand support from the government and Congress for those suffering from the current terrible economic situation, the elite can continue to profit by setting the two groups against one another — and the majority will suffer.
C.G. ESTABROOK
Champaign