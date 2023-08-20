Elites betray working class
Recent consternation regarding the end of affirmative action has centered around Ivy League schools but applies to prestigious state institutions as well.
Fifty years ago, such programs were rightly seen as promoting integration among the professional and managerial classes, in a society with a stable middle class and a prosperous working class. The latter conditions began their dissipation in the 1970s.
Under these conditions, those entering the professions and positions of the ruling class are subject to the strict ideological discipline of the 1 percent of households who have garnered one-third of our nation’s private wealth.
The substance of that discipline includes, with no meaningful dissent, support for: monopoly capitalism, imperialism and (currently the Ukraine) war; the economic precariousness of the middle class and immiseration of the working class through corporate financial machinations, de-industrialization, off-shoring and immigration policies; and conformity to “liberal” cultural and social practices that soften the public image of our otherwise-violent and -acquisitive elites.
These practices: diversity, equity, inclusion, etc., also perpetuate the notion that our ruling class is neither permanent nor hereditary and open to the gifted and industrious; and that “equality” and “social justice” can be defined in those terms. Acceptance of those terms by ascendant “minorities” implies their consent to the betrayal of the working class, whose labor is the source of our nation’s wealth, and the unearned wealth of the capitalist class.
Thus, neither the existence of affirmative action, nor its elimination, nor its rebranding, whether in the contexts of educational institutions or workplaces, should be of any interest to any politically serious individual.
DAVID GREEN
Champaign