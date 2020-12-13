Elitists go down the wrong path
It’s interesting to read the trend of recent Letters to the Editor. A common theme seems to suggest that they somehow are morally superior to people who voted for President Donal Trump, and therefore his supporters must be punished.
One suggests that there should be no tolerance for “wrong” opinions. Another says, “Cut no slack for Trump backers.” And Professor Eric Vimr openly thinks we should be punished.
This kind of doctrine, where one group decides it is superior to another group, inevitably leads to tragedy. Just look at what transpired in Europe to the Jewish people, who were considered inferior by the socialist regime in the 1940s, or to the civil war in Rwanda, when one group thought it was the superior race.
We have to look at our own history to see the devastation caused by the Civil War and the awful cruelty that followed with Jim Crow thinking.
All of these examples were carried out with the encouragement of the dominate press or media. It is often said, “Those who do not study history are doomed to repeat it.” Many of us deplorables do not take kindly to bullying.
BOB TOWNSEND
Monticello