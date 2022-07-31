‘Big Lie’ destroys democracy
The testimony by Trump administration aide Cassidy Hutchinson and others about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has revealed a campaign of pressure, intimidation and threats against elected officials and election workers who stayed true to their Constitutional oath and refused to overturn the election as demanded by supporters of the “Big Lie.”
Republican-controlled legislatures in various states are enacting laws that effectively enable them to overturn election results they don’t like. GOP candidates and the entire Republican organization in Texas define themselves by absolute support of the Big Lie. The Republican National Committee insists that the Jan. 6 insurrection was “legitimate political discourse.” In the neighboring state of Missouri, a disgraced former GOP governor now running for Senate has an ad showing him hunting “RINOs” with military assault weapons.
Locally, U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, who has said “Hitler was right,” has won the primary, even though she is a Big Lie promoter.
Keeping the Big Lie alive is the greatest single factor in fomenting civil violence in America. Former President Donald Trump lost, and denying this fact stokes the violence.
It is clear that the GOP has given up on the idea of winning elections by the quaint strategy of putting forth better candidates and policy. Instead, it has created a Frankenstein’s monster that it no longer controls, a monster that has abandoned democracy and embraces escalating violence, and party leadership seems OK with that.
One fallout from the hearings is that, as honest election workers come under escalating threats from Trump’s neo-fascist thugs, only these thugs will take jobs as election workers.
Is this where we want to end up?
ALFONSO VALDES
Mahomet