As I have followed the fiasco that is the Democratic Party nomination, my emotions have run the entire gamut from boundless joy to the depths of depression.
When it looked as though the party would end up with howling, scowling, burn-it-all-down Bernie, I could hardly contain my joy. Imagine nominating a screaming commie, or whatever Sanders calls himself these days! No way Trump could possibly lose.
In moments of euphoria, I even hoped to imagine that ol’ Bern might choose a truly loony running mate like Elizabeth Warren or (if only!) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It was all too much to hope for, and alas, it wasn’t to be.
Sensible Democrats (is that an oxymoron?) realized that San Francisco and upper Manhattan might not be all that representative of the rest of the country. As of now, it looks like Bernie will be shuffled off to Venezuela or Cuba or one of the other workers’ paradises he so adores, where health care is free (but unavailable).
Depression has now set in. Joe Biden might actually be a force to be reckoned with. He’s said some nice things about cooperation. Of course, “cooperate” to Democrats means “give us what we want or we’ll charge you with the current class-warfare catchphrase or -ism (racism, non-diversity, PC, being ‘rich,’ etc.).”
Still, hope springs eternal. Voters may recall that Sleepy Joe was a part of the worst presidency in my lifetime. The only bright spot: Barack Obama made Jimmy Carter look good!
DR. DAN METZ
Champaign