Instead of providing an accurate portrait of the State of the Union is his speech, President Trump used this year’s address to mislead the public.
Trump claimed that the U.S. is respected around the world. According to U.S. News & World Report, trust in the U.S. has dropped by more than 50 percent since 2016, the sharpest drop of any country assessed.
Trump claimed he will always protect patients with pre-existing conditions when, according to Politifact, he has taken multiple steps to weaken or eliminate current pre-existing protections.
Trump claimed the cost of prescription drugs went down for the first time in 51 years when, according to Kaiser Health News, drug prices have not come down.
Trump claimed our economy is the best it has ever been. According to Business Insider, the president’s economic record is mixed in part due to the massive federal deficits accrued from Trump’s tax cuts and the uncertainty resulting from Trump’s trade disputes.
The address included many more falsehoods. Sadly, we have become accustomed to the president’s habitual lying. He had only been in office a few hours when he lied about the size of his Inauguration Day crowd. According to independent fact-checkers, Trump has made over 15,000 false or misleading claims since becoming president.
Trump lies because he can — no one stops him. I respect Sen. Mitt Romney’s courage in acknowledging Trump’s abuse of power. When will the rest of the Republican party expose the president as the emperor with no clothes?
PEGGY PATTEN
Urbana