Employ virus rules that work
Each day, 2,500 Americans die from COVID-19 as the BA.1 strain of the omicron variant sweeps through.
The more-transmissible BA.2 strain is likely to come next, so it is important to take good measures to slow the spread. Even delaying cases allows us to avoid crashing the medical system and gives more time to produce and distribute life-saving new therapies, e.g., Paxlovid.
The most important practical measures now are vaccinations, good masks (N95) worn carefully, HEPA filters for shared indoor space and avoiding unnecessary crowded spaces.
The value of such measures can be judged from the COVID-19 death rates in countries such as Japan that have consistently adopted them: less than a tenth of the U.S. rate. Even the U.K., similar to the U.S. but with a higher vaccination rate, has a significantly lower death rate.
Unfortunately, rather than helping with the practical prevention effort, Jim Dey recently used his column to spread highly politicized analysis from Michael Betrus, an author of resume-writing guides. The book that Dey bases his column on claims “COVID-19 would never be a widespread population risk,” among other false assertions.
Betrus’ recommended policy — isolating the most vulnerable — has not worked well anywhere and does nothing to reduce long-term health damage to the less vulnerable.
We need to do what actually works, not follow propagandists. Vaccines, good masks, ventilation and filtering, avoiding indoor crowds — these work. Again, even a few-month delay in infections can mean a major reduction in severe consequences.
MICHAEL WEISSMAN
Urbana