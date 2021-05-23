Encourage ‘cover crop’ project
My family has farmed in Illinois for generations, adapting to everything from advances in science and technology to changes in consumer demand.
Farmers are facing new challenges every year. Recently, there’s been increasing focus on the impact of erosion in agriculture and its effect on soil and water quality.
Illinois’ climate and varied soil types give Illinois farmers a competitive advantage, but as extreme weather has intensified and become more frequent, farmers have had to work overtime to protect that advantage.
Cover crops are one of the most effective in-field management strategies to make our farms more productive.
They are effective tools for preserving and promoting soil health.
Cover crops, unlike cash crops, are not harvested. Instead, cover crops are planted to improve the resiliency of farm operations by preventing erosion and improving the soil’s ability to absorb and hold water for crops.
In 2019, the Illinois Department of Agriculture launched a pilot program to incentivize cover-crop usage. The program has been wildly successful. This year, the 50,000-acre funding limit was hit in 12 hours.
State lawmakers would be wise to extend and broaden the cover-crop and conservation programs outlined in Senate Bill 2474.
I am proud to be one of many farmers across Illinois that is dedicated to protecting our clean water and rich soils with easily implemented practices like planting cover crops, but the state must invest in common-sense conservation programs to encourage other farmers to do the same.
FRANK
RADEMACHER
Gifford