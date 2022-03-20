Have you and your loved ones talked about what kinds of care you wish to receive (or not receive) if you were diagnosed with a terminal illness?
Most of us shy away from conversations about death, and this avoidance tends to push doctors and patients to opt for increasingly futile treatments as death approaches. Yet a sizable number of people opt for comfort care while forgoing aggressive medical interventions.
Compassion & Choices, a national organization promoting end-of-life decision-making, has many resources to help you think through and document your end-of-life wishes (candc.link/fstools). It is a gift for you to hold a conversation with your loved ones about your preferences.
National Healthcare Decisions Day on April 16 would be a great time to start this conversation.
JAMES HANNUM
Urbana