End-of-life-care bill worth passing
On April 8, New Mexico joined California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Montana, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont, Washington and the District of Columbia in authorizing medical aid in dying.
Medical aid in dying gives mentally capable adults with a prognosis of six months or less to live the option to get prescription medication to peacefully end unbearable suffering.
This compassionate end-of-life option is not yet available in Illinois. In order to have medical aid in dying authorized in Illinois, our legislators in Springfield must introduce and pass legislation.
Please let your legislators know that you support medical aid in dying and let them know you would like to have this compassionate option available to those who are suffering at the end of life. For more information, see compassionandchoices.org.
JAMES W. HANNUM,
SANDRA HANNUM,
MARY KOLOROUTIS,
and seven others
Urbana