End-of-life plans essential
April 16 is National Healthcare Decisions Day, a good time to plan ahead for end-of-life care. It is wise to talk with your loved ones and prepare a written advance directive. Having a document that clearly states your wishes is a great gift to all who care about you.
In advance of terminal illness, a person can make well-informed decisions about their own end-of-life care in consultation with their physician, family and faith leader to provide a quality of life that aligns with their values. The final decisions are highly personal. The patient is the only one who knows what is exactly right for them.
The spectrum of medical options is broad, from experimental treatments to hospice care. Currently, 10 states and Washington, D.C., also allow medical aid in dying. This means that a terminally ill, mentally capable adult can request a prescription for medication to end the dying process peacefully if their suffering becomes unbearable.
Illinois is not one of these states. Polling shows that the majority of Americans, regardless of location, gender, religion or political party, believe it should be an option. Terminally ill patients who have this option report feeling more at peace, whether they use the medication or not, because they know they can.
It is not for me to judge anyone’s decision about end-of-life care, or how much suffering they must endure. I believe the individual person should have available the full spectrum of care options, including medical aid in dying, here in Illinois.
SANDRA HANNUM
Urbana