Ending gifted program a setback
Ending the Champaign school district’s elementary gifted program is the wrong step in the wrong direction.
Wrong step: Eliminating incentives and opportunities for minorities is not the way to go. Hire more qualified minority teachers. More Hester Sugges.
Wrong direction: When my family of four boys arrived in Champaign in the 1970s, we put our oldest in Dr. Howard Elementary. He completed the geography textbook in one week. To be “with the program,” he read National Geographic magazine instead. Caught, he was reprimanded for disruption. We objected. The principal informed us that all Champaign students were normal; why waste resources on gifted kids?
Minority students are being cheated of their potential. The best and brightest are told, “Enough is good enough. You can’t compete in a world economy. Too much to expect you to strive for high academic and professional achievement and a lifelong commitment to learning” — qualities instilled by gifted programs. Thank goodness that since our arrival, our grandson was able to profit from the creation of a gifted program now being denied to minority students.
Was “good enough” enough for Ayo Dosunmu? Andre Curbelo got it right for basketball — and life: “If you work hard, the game will reward you. ... If you cheat the game, it ain’t going to reward you. Seeing that from [Ayo] ... it’s the greatest.”
We need more minority student models, inspired and educated by caring and accomplished minority teachers. “Enough” is not good enough for these underserved students.
EDWARD KOLODZIEJ
Champaign