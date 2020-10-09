Endorsement part of the problem
This newspaper recently opined that the election of Laurel Prussing as county treasurer was a “revolting development,” leading to the events that resulted in this year’s election for that office. I could not agree more with that statement.
The News-Gazette continued to state that voters are learning “what can happen when they make mistakes in choosing officeholders.”
However, voters are not the only ones to blame. This very newspaper endorsed “veteran political warhorse” Prussing for treasurer in 2018, even when presented with an incumbent officeholder who had successfully navigated an entire tax year, collecting and distributing all monies in a timely and orderly fashion.
Who can blame voters for making “mistakes in choosing officeholders” when the community’s newspaper of record could not realize that that warhorse was headed to the glue factory?
NICK FARNEY
Urbana