Endorsement questionable
Although no longer a resident of Champaign-Urbana, I continue to read The News-Gazette online.
So I was surprised when the editorial board chose to endorse Joe. Biden. Given the current partisan split, this appears to be an arguable decision. A better position would have been a neutral one.
The basis for supporting Biden is also questionable. Can a 47-year career politician with vague results to show for his tenure reunite the country? Can he reach across the aisle to work with Republicans? Can he address issues that have sat idle for the last three-plus years?
Those are all statements used to buttress the endorsements.
In the narrative, they forget the past three-plus years brought an expanding economy, reduction of onerous regulations, positive movement toward Middle-East peace and an increase in economic progress for lower-income citizens. Those are among President Trump’s accomplishments.
In Biden, I see a near-octogenarian in cognitive decline, a mere hologram with a progressive Democratic Party waiting to alter the course of America.
James F. Faron
Chapel Hill, N.C.