Help with power bills is available
During the most extreme weather periods, energy is a life-critical resource. Unfortunately, many Illinois families continue to struggle with energy affordability, in some cases putting their lives at risk or forcing them to make choices between things like medicine or food or paying their utility bills.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides help to vulnerable households by assisting with energy costs for those most at-risk in our community, especially in times of crisis. LIHEAP protects families across the country from dangerous indoor air temperatures, like it has for thousands in our community.
Unlike entitlement programs that receive increases with growth in the eligible population, LIHEAP does not automatically receive an increase and must be reviewed and approved by Congress annually. LIHEAP advocates are asking Congress to increase the funding for the program to meet the growing need spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.
LIHEAP is a relatively small federal program, but it has a multiplier effect. When families can afford energy, they are more likely to remain in their homes, households are stabilized, and seniors and veterans maintain access to service.
The new LIHEAP program year begins Sept. 1, and Champaign County residents can learn more about the help available to them by visiting ccrpc.org/liheap or by calling 217-384-1226. We thank everyone in our community for their support of LIHEAP.
DAWN REAR
LIHEAP program manager
Champaign County Regional Planning Commission