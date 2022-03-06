Energy shift key to future
Several years ago, I weatherized my house, installed a geothermal heating and cooling system, placed solar panels on my roof and bought two electric vehicles.
I didn’t do it for patriotic reasons, or even primarily for economic reasons. But given recent events, I realize that those would have been very good motivations for undertaking these projects.
While the U.S. produces much of its own fossil fuels, the market is a global one, and fossil-fuel prices are greatly affected by geopolitical events. Fossil fuels can also be used as a political weapon.
The U.S. would be wise to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels. Fortunately, there are several steps that individuals can take to help make that happen.
Solar panels are very cost effective, especially with the state and local incentives available (the Solar UC program will soon begin its seventh year).
Geothermal UC is currently in its second year. A new state incentive program for electric vehicles will begin in July. Ameren Illinois offers a home-weatherization incentive program. All of these programs help reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, shield us from price spikes and send less money overseas.
SCOTT
WILLENBROOK
Champaign