Sheriff’s job is to enforce the law
The Piatt County sheriff has joined many in posting a cut-and-paste message on Facebook that states he does not intend to enforce the recently signed assault-weapons ban.
I’m no constitutional scholar, but I remember some lessons from high school civics class. Our government has built-in checks and balances.
The executive branch (including county sheriffs as well as our governor and president) enforces the law. The legislative branch (our representatives at state and federal level) makes the law, and the judicial branch (our judges from the county level on up to the Supreme Court) interprets the law.
Did these sheriffs miss that day in class? Or perhaps they are in the wrong business. If they want to make laws, they should run for the Legislature. If they want to interpret laws, they could run for a judicial position.
In contrast, the Lake County sheriff posted quite a different message. He is the sheriff of the county where the Highland Park Fourth of July parade was interrupted by a mass shooting with an assault-style rifle.
His statement says, in part, “I, as your Sheriff, am sworn to enforce the law. It’s incredibly dangerous for me to cherry-pick and enforce only laws I agree with, or only laws I feel are important.”
I urge people to read Sheriff John D. Idleburg’s message. Readers can find it on social media or on the Lake County Sheriff’s web page. I wish our county had a sensible sheriff.
MARY HAYS
White Heath