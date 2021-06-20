Enhance safety
by slowing down
Retired Sheriff David Madigan was correct when he said that people drive too fast on county roads.
As a former military police officer, I, too, have noticed this dangerous activity during my drives back and forth to Mahomet.
The apathy of drivers and the speed they drive causes traffic accidents. That applies not just to county roads but also to the streets of Champaign-Urbana. Motorists are in too much of a hurry to get somewhere.
It’s a sad situation, because life is very short. When drivers are moving at recklessly excessive speeds, they increase their chances of being injured or killed.
THOMAS SPRINGER
Champaign