Letter to the Editor | Enjoyed tale of high school in '60s Aug 12, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Enjoyed tale of high school in ’60sOne word comes to mind after reading Mike Carroll’s description of a small-town, Midwest, coming-of-age story of high school in the 1960s: genius.TIM SEHYChampaign Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos NG Features Tom's Mailbag Pick the brain of veteran News-Gazette columnist Tom Kacich and veteran WDWS/WHMS radio employee Kathy Reiser. Latest News Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York Grains mixed, Livestock mixed European drought dries up rivers, kills fish, shrivels crops One year later: Popular Gibson City stop thankful for support Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating Anne Heche on life support, survival of crash 'not expected' New this week: 'House of the Dragon,' Lakers doc and Lovato Ship heads to Ukraine to get grain for food-starved Africa Suspect who tried to breach FBI office dies in standoff Dems near congressional passage of climate, health package Most Popular Articles ArticlesDetails of fatal hit-and-run emerge during murder arraignmentUPDATE: Champaign man dies after being hit by car; driver arrestedUrbana football cancels 2022 varsity football seasonEight years in prison for St. Joseph felon who had gun, drugsUPDATE: Victim from single-vehicle accident in west Champaign identifiedRevised Mahomet residential development draws panel's recommendationTonight: Champaign council discussion of varsity football at McKinley FieldDay 1 of Royal Donut a sweet successFive-out look might be Illinois' bestUPDATED: Jones out as Urbana football coach; Vikings grad Blanden steps in Twitter News