Enjoying N-G’s online edition
I recently subscribed to the online edition and am well pleased with it since we are away from home and are on a cruise out of the country.
I was very amused by the reactions of the many liberals as well as your writers when they received a political advertisement with a non-liberal point of view. Come on, it’s not the worst thing to happen to you to find out that there are people out there who don’t agree with you.
Considering that The News-Gazette still has some Republican readers, how do you think we feel when we are constantly bombarded with left-wing cartoons and columnists and endorsements six days a week? No, I do not intend to cancel my subscription, because it is useful to be aware of all sides of issues.
ROBERT TOWNSEND
Monticello