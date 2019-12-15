Citing clear constitutional law and precedent, constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley eviscerated his far-left counterparts’ contemptible misrepresentations of actual facts in Democrats’ ongoing, divisive impeachment circus.
“Will a slipshod impeachment (like this one) make us less mad or will it only give an invitation for the madness to follow in every future administration? ... I am not a supporter of President Trump, I am a liberal Democrat. ... but the three direct conversations involving President Trump do not contain a statement of quid pro quo or abuse of power and two expressly deny such a pre-condition. ... Basing impeachment on the obstruction theory ignores legitimate constitutional concerns of executive privilege and would itself be an abuse of power by Congress,” he testified.
For his truthful bravery before a nest of deranged Democratic vipers, scholar Turley instantly became the victim of liberal rank-and-file death threats and criminal harassment. It figures that nascent national socialists invariably become militant haters in their sanctimonious, eliminationist rage.
In an extremely partisan and reckless rush to deliver a Christmas present to their fanatical base, Democratic scolds gleefully trampled underfoot any notion of judicial fairness, rules of evidence regarding hearsay and presumptive allegations, and due process.
This thinly disguised Stalinist farce in search of a crime — befitting a third-world banana republic — has dangerously divided Americans and provided a glimpse into Democrats’ move toward an Orwellian “bad-think” surveillance police state with them at the helm. Congratulations, Democrats: You have successfully weaponized the Constitution and criminalized political differences.
HENRY SEITER
Urbana