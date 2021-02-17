Epic change
under Joe Biden
What a relief.
Since President Joe Biden’s inauguration, we’re experiencing a sense of normalcy — people are speaking with a more civil tongue and are less adversarial.
Boy, do we need that.
Now we need to get the economy going — kids back to school and people back to work.
This will require cooperation, compromise and discussion. With clear thinking, that can happen.
That’s what’s going on now with so many listening to the new administration taking action to get everyone vaccinated. It’s good for those responsible to do what’s needed. Let’s all do our part.
Joseph Houska
White Heath